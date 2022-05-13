Chinese President Xi sends congratulatory message to Marcos

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his election as president of the Philippines, the official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday.

China and the Philippines are neighbors facing each other across the sea and partners through thick and thin, Xi said.

In recent years, with efforts of both sides, bilateral relations have been consolidated and enhanced, bringing benefits to the people of both countries and contributing to regional peace and stability, Xi added.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said he conveyed the congratulatory messages from Xi to Marcos and from Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan to Sara Duterte-Carpio, respectively.

''With their vision for the Philippines and wisdom to navigate through different obstacles, I am confident that a Philippines under the next administration will surely demonstrate unprecedented unity to rise above all challenges, to recover from the pandemic and to prosper,'' said Huang.

''We look forward to working with the next Philippine government to upgrade our Relationship of Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation to new height and bring more tangible benefits to the peoples of our two countries,'' he added. DMS