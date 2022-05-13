Biden congratulates Marcos ''on his election'': White House

US President Joe Biden on Thursday congratulated former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr ''on his election,'' a readout from the White House on Thursday said.

In the White House website, it said: ''President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines to congratulate him on his election.''

''President Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the U.S.-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights,'' it added.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Miguel Romualdez earlier said Biden congratulated Marcos Jr., who is leading the partial and unofficial count for president by a big margin over Vice President Leni Robredo.

Biden, on board the Air Force One from Chicago, called Marcos Jr. around 9 am., Romualdez said.

“It was a very good conversation,” he said. “Biden reassured Marcos Jr. that we, the US, would like to work him and continue our relations.” DMS