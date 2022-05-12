PH reinforces people-centered approach to disaster risk reduction

GENEVA – The Philippines reiterated its determination in ensuring that people and vulnerable communities are at the heart of its programs and policies on disaster risk reduction, through the implementation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Plan (NDRRMP) and its regional and international commitments.

Permanent Representative Evan Garcia, during a meeting on May 6 with Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDDR) Mami MIzutori, expressed the Philippines’ recognition of the role of the organization in coordinating international efforts on disaster risk reduction.

The Philippines is a consistent donor of the UNDRR, and has actively advocated for broadening the base of support for the organization’s agenda. “While the Philippines’ voluntary contribution is modest, we believe in shoring up the support of the whole international community, not just traditional donors but also developing and middle income countries“, Garcia said.

Garcia stated that the Philippines is willing to cooperate in moving forward projects and programs on addressing the impact of climate change, building resilient infrastructure, scaling up stakeholder engagement, building capacities through technical cooperation, and responding to displacement as a result of disasters.

“The Philippines’ disaster risk reduction policies give priority to people’s welfare and security,“ Garcia shared. He also highlighted the country’s science-based and innovation-driven approaches, and cited the GeoRisk Philippines as one of the models of impactful and people-centered innovations.

Garcia noted that national initiatives are complemented at the regional level, through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) and the ASEAN Vision 2025 on Disaster Management.

Finally, Garcia assured that the Philippines is continuously working towards achieving the goals of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, and stated that the Philippines is ready to actively participate in the coming Global Platform in Disaster Risk Reduction to be held in Bali, Indonesia on May 23-27. OPCD