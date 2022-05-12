Japanese company introduces coating material for quake resilience of Philippine buildings

A Japanese private company, under the support of JICA, has launched a power coating material that can enhance earthquake resilience of Philippine buildings and houses.

The special material, developed by Aster Co. Ltd., was launched recently at a seminar of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under JICA’s SDGs Business Supporting Surveys scheme introducing Japanese unique technology and ideas in partner countries, including the Philippines, to create social impact.

The innovative technology has been tested at the Meguro Laboratory at University of Tokyo and was field tested using Filipino building materials such as concrete hollow blocks (CHB).

“Japan and the Philippines, as disaster-prone countries, share common experiences when it comes to natural disasters. With climate change upon us and extreme disasters becoming more frequent and serious, JICA recognizes the need to assist our partner, the Philippines, to adapt and address natural hazards,” said JICA Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema. “We wish that our survey will contribute to solve a wide range of development challenges and also to boost economic growth of the Philippines.”

The Philippines was ranked as the 8th country with highest disaster risk worldwide, based on the World Risk Index report in 2021 by Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft.

The country’s location at the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

In fact, a 2004 JICA study of Earthquake Impact Reduction in Metro Manila showed that in an event of 7.2 magnitude earthquake, it is estimated that some 40 percent of residential buildings in Metro Manila can collapse, and are likely to be affected.

The power coating material is a patented, easy-to-use paint that can help disaster-proof non-engineered walls made of substandard concrete hollow blocks.

“All over the world, about 80 percent of earthquake casualties were because of masonry collapse either due to compromise in construction quality, poor workmanship, and improper engineering design. The coating material we developed can help address that gap so we can mitigate disasters and save lives,” said Aster Chief Operation Officer Shanthanu Rajasekharan Menon.

Aside from introducing Japanese innovation, JICA also assisted Philippine frontline agencies against disasters on capacity development to promote disaster resilience. Together with the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOLCS), JICA launched a How Safe is My House toolkit for homeowners on evaluating the integrity and vulnerability of their houses. JICA Philippines