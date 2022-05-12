Palace congratulates Filipinos for ensuring elections were ''generally peaceful and orderly''

Malacanang Palace congratulated Filipinos for their cooperation in ensuring the 2022 national local elections were ''generally peaceful and orderly.''

''As we wait for the official and final results, we have to underscore that this year’s political exercise is a showcase of the strength of our democratic system and institutions. Further, the high voter turnout is evidence of the growing political interest and maturity of our people,'' said Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar in a statement Wednesday.

''The Filipino people have spoken and now is the time to heal and unite as one nation and one people,'' he added.

''To the winners, our advanced congratulations as you embark on new responsibilities and challenges of your office,'' he said. DMS