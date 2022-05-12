Marcos taps Sara as education secretary, will announce appointments

By Robina Asido

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr named his running mate, outgoing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, as education secretary in his incoming administration.

In his speech Wednesday night in Mandaluyong, Marcos said Duterte-Carpio has agreed to take on the position after they met.

"I think I am already authorized to announce the first nominee that we will be given to the Commission on Appointments by the time comes, should I be declared and that is our incoming vice president has agreed to take the brief of the Department of Education," he said.

Marcos said she has agreed to take on the highest post at the Department of Education.

"I asked her if she can handle the work because the job of Secretary of Education is difficult but she agreed. And I think because she is a mother and she wants to make sure that her children are well trained and well educated. That is the best motivation that we can hope for. That is the first announcement that I can make that has come out of this process," he said.

He said he will be talking frequently in the next few days. ''Maybe there will be something that needs to be announced,'' said Marcos. ''In the next few days, we will continue to inform you on what's going on.''

Marcos and Duterte continue to lead the presidential and vice presidential race in the partial and unofficial count.

''I know the counting is not over and it is not official but I am always guided by the fact 31 million of our countrymen voted for unity. 31 million of our countrymen have agreed to unify and help us unify the country,'' he said. DMS