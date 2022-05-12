Marcos declares victory in presidency, spokesman says

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr is the winner of the 2022 presidential election, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

''With 98 percent of the votes counted, and an unassailable lead of over 16 million votes, the Filipino people have spoken decisively. Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. will be the 17th President of the Philippines. In historic numbers, the people have used their democratic vote to unite our nation,'' said Vic Rodriguez in a press conference.

"This is a victory for all Filipinos, and for democracy. To those who voted for Bongbong and those who did not, it is his promise to be a president for all Filipinos,'' he added.

This is the first press conference of the Marcos camp since the May 9 election.

Following the result of the partial and unofficial vote counting, the camp of Marcos is looking forward to an earlier proclamation of the winners for the 2022 election."We look forward to an earlier proclamation based on the result. The last time I checked there are 98.25 percent returns received by the Comelec and it is the same number registered in the transparency server which we all use and more than 31 million Filipinos have voted for President elect Bongbong and Vice President Sara Duterte," said Rodriguez.

Marcos is leading the partial and unofficial count with 31, 0846,1 49 over Vice President Leni Robredo's 14, 812, 792 with 98.29 percent of election returns counted. Robina Asido/DMS