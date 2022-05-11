Domagoso concedes in presidential race

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso conceded to former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who leads the presidential race by a big margin in the partial and unofficial count in the 2022 national and local elections.

“The people have already chosen. At this time, I would like to congratulate former Senator Ferdinand Marcos for leading the ongoing counting of votes and still continuously leading … Congratulations to you,” Domagoso said.

Since the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting began releasing partial and unofficial results from the Commission on Elections Monday night, Domagoso has stayed in fourth place behind former Marcos., Vice President Leni Robredo, and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Domagoso, who could have chosen to run for Manila mayor, said his “decision was correct to run for president.”

“We saw how our compatriots in different corners of our country were deprived of progress. Sad to say but it’s true,” he said. DMS