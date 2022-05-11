Sara sets weeklong thanksgiving to supporters

DAVAO CITY - Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who leads the partial and unofficial count for the vice presidency, said on Monday said would spend the rest of the week on a thanksgiving bash to her parties and support groups.

She would be in Manila early in the week for thanksgiving activities, which would include a visit to Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) headquarters in Mandaluyong.

“Unang una po pupunta kami sa headquarters para magsalamat sa mga tao doon dahil for the past 90 days as well, merong mga support groups na nagtatrabaho sa Lakas headquarters, so kailangan ko pumunta doon and personal na magpasalamat sa sakripisyo nila,” she said.

She said she will hold online thanksgiving on May 13 via her official Mayor Inday Sara Duterte Facebook page.

Her regional party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, said Duterte has scheduled a gift-giving activity for Dabawenyos after her thanksgiving in Manila.

She said her gift-giving to people living in depressed areas and to the less fortunate was scheduled whether she would win or lose in the vice presidential race.

Duterte said she would forge alliances with winning candidates in Davao City to ensure it would continue to grow. DMS