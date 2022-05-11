Marcos, Duterte-Carpio retain commanding lead as partial, unofficial count at 98%

With at least 98 percent of election returns counted in partial and unofficial tally, former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr continues to set the pace in the presidential race in the 2022 national and local elections.

As of 8:32, Marcos has 31, 041, 871 followed by Vice President Leni Robredo at 14, 793, 286. In third place is Senator Manny Pacquiao with 3, 627, 077.

Marcos' running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio had 31, 488, 716 with Senator Francis Pangilinan in second with 9, 215, 027. Senate President Tito Sotto is in third with 8, 123, 720.

Candidates who have conceded defeat were Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso and Leody de Guzman for president and Sotto for vice president.

The 12 leading senators are actor Robin Padilla, Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, Senator Migz Zubiri, Senator Joel Villanueva, former Senator JV Ejercito, Senator Risa Hontiveros and former Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said there is a chance that the 12 winning senators and partylist representatives may be proclaimed within the week.

Canvassing the election returns for president and vice president could be finished before the end of the month, the Comelec said. DMS