Three shot dead inside Lanao del Sur school

Four supporters of mayoralty candidates in Lanao del Sur, including the cousin of Malabang Mayor Mohamad Yahya Macapodi, were shot dead inside the school where the election was being held on Monday.

Maj. Andrew Linao, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the shooting happened inside the Malabang National High Shool in Malabang, Lanao del Sur around 11:05 am.

Linao said based on initial report supporters of the Macapodi clan allegedly fired against the Balindong supporters which resulted in the death of Jun Saparida, a Balindong supporter. Also killed are supporters of Macapodi clan identified as Casanodin Paramata and Sambolawan Macapodi, cousin of Mayor Macapodi.

Wounded were identified as Padi, Sultan, Salic and a certain Mino Macapodi were brought to Montañer hospital for medication.

Linao said another shooting incident transpired at the Macapodi compound in Ansao, Malabang, Lanao del Sur around 11:20 am.

He said the responding Marine troops were fired upon by unidentified armed personalities which resulted in a fire fight.

After the clash, the military recovered one M16 rifle with an attached M203 grenade launcher.

He said authorities were trying to identify the armed men encountered by troops in the area.

Linao added that Marines conducting checkpoint operation along the Picong-Malabang (main supply route) flagged down one Toyota Hilux pick-up truck with three persons.

One of its passengers suffered a gunshot wound in his arm and is believed to be a supporter of the Balindong clan.

"Upon verification, they were registered voters in National High School, Malabang, Lanao Del Sur when the shooting incident happened that prompted them to leave the area," he said. Robina Asido/DMS