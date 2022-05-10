Robredo concerned over reports of violence, glitches in vote counting machines

Vice President Leni Robredo said reports of violence and malfunctioning vote counting machines in Monday's national and local elections are ''somewhat concerning''.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote at Carangcang Elementary School in Camarines Sur, Robredo said:'' We don't like to see the integrity of the electoral processes to be spoiled because violence starts from these incidents.''

Three persons were reported dead in a strafing incident in Buluan, Maguindanao while four died in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur on Saturday. These four were said to be supporters of two mayoralty candidates.

Also on Monday, reports of malfunctioning vote counting machines were reported by the Commission on Elections.

''I hope authorities will show they are on top of what is happening because people's trust in government is anchored on this,'' she added. DMS