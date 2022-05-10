Sara urges Filipinos to accept results of Monday's election

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio told Filipinos to accept the candidate who will win Monday's election.

"We should all pray for an honest and orderly election and all of us whoever wins we should accept it but we have to make sure that the vote counting is right," Duterte said in an ambush interview after she cast her vote at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City.

While she vows to be a loyal and supportive vice president to former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte said she will continue to work for the country whoever wins the presidential race.

"I will be a supportive and loyal vice president to Apo BBM in the event that he wins, but if the winning presidential candidate is not our ally I will still continue to work for our country," she said.

"If I will not be given a cabinet position, then we prepared peace building activities and activities for child protection, particularly for children in schools," she added.

Duterte said if she wins today's election, she will be "a vice president that will work for the country."

"I will be a vice president who will work for the Philippines, that is our campaign. For everybody, we seek out the support of our fellow Filipinos in campaigning for us to be honest to our community, towns and cities," she said. Robina Asido/DMS