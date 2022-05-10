Marcos, Duterte surge to big lead in partial, unofficial count

By Robina Asido

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio lead the presidential and vice presidential race in the partial and unofficial count of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) on Monday night.

As of 8:07 pm more than half or 57.76 percent with a total of 62,262 of the 107,785 clustered precincts are counted with Marcos, the son of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr, leading Vice President Leni Robredo by 10 million votes.

Marcos garnered a total of 18,975,119 votes followed by Robredo with 8,979,607. Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao was third with 1,639,535, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso with 1,268,386, and Senator Ping Lacson with 607,251.

For the vice presidential race, Duterte topped the count with 18,588,524 followed by Senator Kiko Pangilinan with 5,696,594, Senate President Vicente Sotto III with 5,160,984, Doc Willie Ong with 1,288,562 and Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza with 134,905.

In the senatorial race, the Magic 12 was led by actor Robin Padilla who got 15,505,088 votes. In second was Antique Rep. Loren Legarda with 15,043,375, broadcaster Raffy Tulfo with 14,420,355, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian with 12,887,298 and Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero with 12,833,944.

Former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar was sixth with 11,924,037, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano seventh with 11,826,719, Senator Joel Villanueva eighth with 11,691907, Senate Majority keader Migz Zubiri ninth with 11,370,683, Senator Risa Hontiveros, tenth, with 9,811,239, former Senator JV Estrada with 9,755,547 11th and ex-Senator Jinggoy Estrada 12th with 9,015,126.

In 13th place was Herbert Bautista with 8,170,403, former Vice President Jojo Binay 14th with 8,065,591 and former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro 15th with 7,925,824. DMS