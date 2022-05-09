''Bongbong'' confident of victory, urges supporters not to sleep while votes are counted

By Robina Asido

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. expressed confidence that he will win the May 9 election as long as he and his supporters will not sleep while votes are being counted.

This was assured by the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the last miting de avance of Uniteam in Paranaque City on Saturday night."We will really win as long as we don't sleep on Monday, so that there will not be another accident," said Marcos.

"We know that if we sometimes leave it. there are a lot of unwanted things that happen. We will have to drink too much coffee," he added.

After the polls close at 7 pm Monday, unofficial counting at the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting will start at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion.

Surveys for the national and local elections on May 9 have shown Marcos leading Vice President Leni Robredo by at least 30 percentage points for the presidency.

In the 2016 vice presidential race, Robredo rallied to defeat Marcos who was also leading the surveys.

Marcos said during the six months of campaign period the voices of Filipinos are getting louder."When we started six months ago, the answer that we hear is just like a whisper... but as the time passes by, we see that this whisper becomes louder while more people are uniting," he said.

Aside from expressing her gratitude to all the Uniteam supporters, Vice Presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said a "united Philippines is coming very very soon"

"Uniteam, we have proven that the united Philippines is coming very very soon," she said.

The Uniteam camp claims that the last miting de avance of Marcos and Duterte at the Solaire open grounds in Parañaque City on Saturday was attended by more than one million supporters.

"The Solaire grounds became a Sea of Red as massive crowds gathered to watch the powerful performances of local celebrities top-billed by Toni Gonzaga, Andrew E., Willie Revillame, Dulce, Cris Villongco, Kris Lawrence, Geneva Cruz, and others," the Uniteam said. DMS