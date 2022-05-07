Comelec places 24 towns, four cities under its control: police

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said 24 towns and four cities have been placed under its control even as the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported 14 election-related incidents.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said in a television interview Friday these areas ''will be the focus of deployment of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard.”

She did not name these areas under Comelec control.

Fajardo said the current 14 validated election-related incidents are lower compared to 133 in 2016 and 60 in 2019.

Politicians who are planning to cheat in the May 9 elections should

think twice as the Philippine National Police (PNP) will not hesitate

to enforce the full force of the law against them.

Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao, appointed officer-in-charge of the PNP Thursday, warned persons planning to cheat that they will face the full force of the law.

Danao told reporters on the sidelines of the retirement ceremony of PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos Friday that the 225,000 strong police force will secure the May 9 national and local elections. DMS