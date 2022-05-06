Duterte names Danao OIC head of the Philippine National Police

President Rodrigo Duterte designated Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. as officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP), his spokesperson said Thursday.

Acting Presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar confirmed Danao's new appointment as PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos will retire Sunday, the eve of the May 9, 2022 polls.

Under the Constitution, the Chief Executive could no longer make any permanent appointments for executive positions 60 days before a presidential election.

"We are confident that General Danao will continue efforts to transform the PNP into a more dynamic and more professional organization performing its mandate of serving and protecting our people," Andanar said.

Danao is the commander of PNP Security Task Force for National and Local Elections 2022.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said Danao's '' first order of the day is to ensure that all security preparations are in place and all police units are mobilized and on alert so that the country will have a peaceful, orderly with honest elections.''

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said Duterte must secure the nod of the Comelec en banc for appointing a new PNP chief during the election ban.

"Until today, as the position you are referring to, I have not yet received any information that a request for a petition has already been filed with us," Garcia said in a virtual forum.

Garcia said they are confident PNP can help them in the 2022 polls .

He said PNP made the commitment during their command conference last Wednesday.

"They guaranteed there will be a change in command and there will be no change in the ongoing preparations (for the elections)," Garcia said. DMS