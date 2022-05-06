Marcos leads Robredo by big margin in OCTA Research survey

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. appears headed towards the presidency as an OCTA Research survey Thursday gave him 58 percent over Vice President Leni Robredo's 25 percent.

Marcos gained one percentage point from the OCTA's April 2-6 survey while Robredo went up by three percentage points. In this survey, there were 1,200 respondents.

The survey was done April 22-26 with a sample size of 2,400. It was done from April 22 to April 26 or two weeks before the May 9 election.

In third was Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso was eight percent followed by Senator Manny Pacquiao with five percent. Senator Panfilo Lacson was fourth with two percent and Faisal Mangondato fifth with one percent.

In the vice presidential race, Marcos' running mate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio had 56 percent to Senate President Vicente Sotto III who has 22. Senator Francis Pangilinan had 16 percent.

Marcos led in all regions and in socio-economic classes. Only in the National Capital Region did he get below 50 percent with 46 percent. Domagoso was second with 32 percent while Robredo 19 percent.

In Class ABC, Marcos got 53 percent to Robredo's 32, Class D 60 percent to his rival's 23 percent and in Class E, 54 percent to 28 percent.

In the senatorial race, the top 12 were Raffy Tulfo, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, Senator Migz Zubiri, Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, Robin Padilla, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Senator Joel Villanueva, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Senator JV Ejercito and Senator Risa Hontiveros.

Former Vice President Jojo Binay at 13th place is tied with Ejercito and Hontiveros for 10th to 12th place. DMS