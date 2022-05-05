DOTr awards contacts for projects to joint venture of Megawide, two Japanese firms

Megawide Construction Corp. formally received the notice of award from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), which provides that the contract for two underground stations (Ortigas North and Ortigas South) and tunnels of Metro Manila Subway Project has been awarded to the joint venture among Megawide, Tokyu Construction Co., Ltd., and Tobishima Corp.

This was announced by Megawide in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Wednesday.

Megawide shall provide more information upon the execution of the contract for the project between the DOTr and the Tokyu-Tobishima-Megawide Joint Venture on May 5, it said. DMS