Five kids missing in Taal Lake: PCG

Five children went missing while swimming at the Taal Lake in Batangas on Tuesday.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), this was reported to them around 12:10 pm.

Based on the initial report, the children were reported to be in the vicinity of waters off Barangay Looc, Balete.

As of Tuesday afternoon the PCG search and rescue team, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) Balete, and local officials are conducting a surface search at the adjacent area for possible sightings of the five children.

Meanwhile, the PCG also dispatched two divers from the PCG Special Operations Group – Southern Tagalog to do underwater search. Robina Asido/DMS