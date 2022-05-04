Duterte, citing DILG report, orders ''e-sabong'' banned

President Rodrigo Duterte said he ordered "e-sabong" (online cockfighting) banned, siding with the report of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año that it was harmful.

In his Talk to The People last Monday but which was aired Tuesday, Duterte said:'' The recommendation of Secretary (Eduardo) Año is to do away with e-sabong. He cited the validation report coming from all sources."

"So it is his recommendation and I agree with it. And it is good,'' he added.

Duterte said the new policy will take effect once an order is released Tuesday.

The ban on ''e-sabong'' would mean the government will lose P640 million in monthly revenues, but Duterte stressed continuing with this would result in greater social damage,

A DILG survey done on order of Duterte to determine the social impact of e-sabong revealed that among its findings is that it worked against the values of Filipinos.

"I have been hearing things about it. Loud and very clear to me that it was working against our values," Duterte said.

Duterte said he allowed the regulation of ''e-sabong'' through Pagcor since it earned P640 million monthly for government. In the first quarter, the government earned P1.7 billion from ''e-sabong.''

But several cockfighting enthusiasts went missing this year, prompting a Senate inquiry. The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs recommended limiting the operations of ''e-sabong'' to Sundays and holidays only. DMS