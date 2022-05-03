Police criminal investigators finally nab murder suspect after hiding for 31 years

After 31 years of hiding, a 56-year-old man wanted for murder was arrested by the Pangasinan Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and local police units in the morning of April 25, 2022 in Brgy San Jose, Alfonso Lista, Ifugao.

Lito Duque eluded the law for more than three decades after Presiding Judge Nicodimo Ferrer of Regional Trial Court, First Judicial Region Br. 38, Lingayen issued an arrest warrant for murder on January 9, 1991.

Duque claimed it was an act of self-defense and his co-accused, his brother, died in that incident. Because of fear, he went into hiding and never had the chance to defend himself in court.

Duque is said to be the leader of a gun-for-hire and gunrunning group” and tagged as the No. 6 provincial level most wanted person in Pangasinan. He is under the custody of CIDG Pangasinan in Alaminos City for proper disposition. CIDG