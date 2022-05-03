Duterte declares Tuesday as regular holiday for Eid'l Fitr

President Rodrigo Duterte declared Tuesday as a nationwide regular holiday for the commemoration of the Eid'l Fitr.

He said the declaration aims to raise public awareness on the "religious and cultural significance" of the Muslim holiday.

"By virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Tuesday, 3 May, 2022, as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid'l Fitr (Feast of Ramadan)," Duterte said in his Proclamation 1356.

Muslims celebrate Eid'l Fitr to mark the end of their fasting for the holy month of Ramadan. DMS