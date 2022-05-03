Marcos, Duterte-Carpio still ahead in Pulse Asia survey a week before election

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr holds a 33 percentage point lead over Vice President Leni Robredo in Pulse Asia's survey on Monday, one week to go before the May 9 national and local elections.

When asked if this is the final survey before the May 9 elections, Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes told the Daily Manila Shimbun: ''Yes.''

Marcos had 56 percent while Robredo had 23 percent in Pulse Asia's survey on April 16-21 with a sample size of 2,400. They were only candidates in double-figures as Senator Manny Pacquiao was third with seven percent, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso, fourth with four percent and Senator Panfilo Lacson, fifth

''If the May 2022 elections were held during the survey period, 56 percent of likely voters with valid responses would elect former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr as the next Philippine president,'' Pulse Asia said in a statement.

In an interview before the survey was released, Marcos' spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said: We are optimistic. We are confident, but we are never complacent and iyon lagi ang aming guarded optimism.”

''Now, we’re down into the last stretch of the campaign, are we confident? We have to be, otherwise, we do not have any business continuing with our campaign if we are not confident or optimistic of our chances come May 9,'' added Rodriguez in a radio intervuew.

Marcos' running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio had 55 percent with Senate President Vicente Sotto III trailing with 18 percent. Senator Francis Pangilinan is third with 15 percent. Willie Ong is fourth with three percent and Manny Lopez fifth with one percent.

The top 12 senatorial bets are Raffy Tulfo, Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, Robin Padilla, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Senator Migz Zubiri, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, former Senator JV Estrada, former Vice President Jojo Binay, Senator Risa Hontiveros and former Senator Jinggoy Estrada. DMS