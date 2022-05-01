Yamaguchi overcomes Indian, enters women's singles final at Badminton Asia Championship

Defending champ Akane Yamaguchi dropped the first set but won the next two to outlast Pusaria V. Sindhu of India as she entered the final in the women's singles of the Badminton Asia Championship in Muntinlupa City.

Yamaguchi won 13-21, 21-19, 21-16 to face Wang Zhiyi of China, who upset world number four An Seyoung of South Korea, 10-21, 21-12, 21-16.

''I was struggling in the first set because of the wind. I hope I can adjust and play better than today,'' said Yamaguchi through an interpreter.

In women's doubles, Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi upset world number 4 Yuki Fukushima and Hirota Sayaka, 16-21, 21-15, 21-19. They will meet world number one and world champions Chen Qing and Jia Yifan of China. DMS