Shellfish in six provinces found positive for red tide: BFAR

Shellfish collected from the coastal waters of six provinces in the country were positive for toxic red tide, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Friday.

Areas where shellfish were positive for toxic red tide or paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) were found in Bolinao in Pangasinan, Milagros in Masbate; Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Litalit Bay in San Benito; Surigao del Norte and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

The BFAR warned that all types of shellfish and acetes or small shrimps gathered from the coastal areas affected by toxic red tide are not safe to be eaten.

It added that fish, squids, shrimps and crabs collected from the affected coastal areas are safe for human consumption "provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking."

BFAR said aside from the affected areas, other coastal areas in the country remained free from toxic red tide as of Friday. Robina Asido/DMS