Lorenzana recognizes need to improve labor conditions

As Filipinos observe Labor Day on Sunday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana recognized the imbalance in opportunities and the need to improve the labor conditions.

In his Labor Day message, Lorenzana said "the movement that swept the world at the turn of the 20th century brought about significant developments and the crucial recognition of the importance of better working standards for both men and women laborers, whether in rural or urban areas."

"Today, the Philippines is among the nations that celebrate this conspicuous day, highlighting the sacrifice and immeasurable contributions to society of all Filipino workers, here and abroad," he said.

"While great strides have been achieved in the improvement of labor conditions in the country, we recognize the imbalance in opportunities and the need for improvement in order to achieve equitable access to dignified work for everyone," he added.

However, Lorenzana said as part of the security sector the defense department is also committed to providing livelihood for the rebel returnees.

"The DND endeavors to secure our country and create an environment conducive to national development. Among our efforts is our commitment to help rebel returnees reintegrate successfully with and become productive members of their communities after turning their backs on rebellion and violence," he said.

"As the nation pays tribute to workers from all industries and walks of life, may we also be reminded of the importance of supporting peace and security efforts to ensure that economic progress will become viable and within reach for all Filipinos," he added. Robina Asido/DMS