6,702 immunocompromised persons got second COVID-19 booster: DOH

Thousands of immunocompromised individuals received their second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a Department of Health (DOH) official said on Saturday.

"We have 6,702 immunocompromised individuals who were already given their 2nd booster," Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said during the virtual ''Laging Handa'' public briefing.

Asked about how many non-immunocompromised persons took advantage to get their second boosters, Cabotaje said: "We do not yet have records how many among those who received their second boosters are non immunocompromised individuals, we will have to look for that data.''

Cabotaje said the Health Technology Assessment Council is still studying the roll out of the seco,nd booster for the other priority groups, including healthcare workers and the senior citizens.

"If they already have sufficient data to back up their recommendations, then that is the time they will make a recommendation for the other groups so let's just wait," she said.

However, Cabotaje also assured that the Philippines has enough supply of second booster doses in case its inoculation will be opened for the rest of the population.

"Yes we have enough boosters for the second booster, considering that those who can only get their second booster are those who already have their 1st booster," she said.

"Because the present vaccination for first booster has slowed down, we will have sufficient supply for those who are willing to have their second booster in case it will open up to other age groups," she added.

Cabotaje said based on the latest data the total jabs in the country are 146.7 million, 67.8 million of which are fully vaccinated which is 75 percent of the target of the government. Only 31.2 million persons have availed of the first booster dose. Robina Asido/DMS