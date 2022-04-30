Robredo challenges ''Bongbong'' to debate, his spokesman refuses

By Robina Asido

Ten days before the 2022 national and local elections, Vice President Leni Robredo challenged the son of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to a debate.

"At this point, there is only one candidate who hasn't faced our people in a debate together with all the other candidates. It is important so that the public can make their own assessment and for them to hear and to compare our vision and characters," said Robredo as she refused the Commission on Elections' call for her to join this weekend's presidential interview.

"I am inviting Mr. Bongbong Marcos to attend the debate, to give the public a chance to know him and ask about the controversies surrounding him. We owe it to the people and to our country. If you would agree, anytime, anywhere, I will be there," he added.

Vic Rodriguez, chief of staff and spokesperson of Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos shoot down Robredo's challenge, saying the debate with Robredo will never happen.

"The debate challenge to the presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos, this will never happen for some reason which is already known by Mrs. Robredo," he said.

Rodriguez explained that he understands the "desperation" of Robredo to have a debate with Marcos but he noted the two may have different beliefs in terms of communicating to the people.

"Positive campaign without criticism is the guide of the UniTeam of Bongbong Marcos. His message and call for unity were directed to the public while the Yellow Camp is full of negativity and criticism," he said."In times of crisis in the economy caused by the pandemic, maybe it is a big relief for the people to see that the candidates are campaigning calmly and are not fighting or criticizing each other," he added.

In not accepting the invitation from Comelec and the Kapisanan ng Broadkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP), Robredo explained that she wanted to spend time with her campaign volunteers.

"I decided not to accept Comelec and KBP's invitation, so that I will be with my volunteers who have been contributing and who spent their time and work hard to be us," she said.

"Within a few days, the Filipinos will cast their votes. The official campaign period has been going on in the past three months and I have already announced in many opportunities my track record, plans and principles. I already attended many panel interviews and all of the recordings of these are posted online," she added. DMS