Statement of former Senate President Manuel Villar Jr on the conferment of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun

I would like to thank the government and the people of Japan for its conferment of the distinguished Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. I am deeply honored with their recognition of my humble efforts to promote and “strengthen the bilateral economic relations” between the Philippines and Japan.

While our countries commemorated the 65th year of the full restoration of diplomatic relations in 2021, the history of our friendship dates back to the 16th century. This history of diplomatic relations is the bedrock of the mutual respect between our peoples.

I humbly accept this eminent recognition—the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government in 1875. This comes at a time when the relationship between our two countries is blossoming.

Japan has, for decades, been an important partner of the Filipinos as we endeavor to achieve prosperity. Japan has been our top investor, being the Philippines' biggest source of bilateral Official Development Assistance (ODA) since 2001. It has also been a leading partner in modernizing our infrastructure.

Japan will always be our friend and I am certain that this friendship will endure as it has for centuries. Our “common goals of ensuring peace and stability, promoting economic growth, and human security” bind our two countries and our peoples as we continue to face global challenges.