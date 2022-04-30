Japan confers Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on former Senate President Manuel Villar Jr.

The Government of Japan announced on April 29 the conferment of The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on Honorable Manuel Bamba Villar, Jr., former Senate President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening economic bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines.

During Villar’s term as Senate President, the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA) and the “Protocol Amending the Convention Between Japan and the Republic of the Philippines for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Income Taxes” were ratified in October and September 2008 thanks to his ruling.

As Senator, he supported the ratification of the “Agreement on Technical Cooperation Between the Government of Japan and the Republic of the Philippines,” which was adopted into a Senate Resolution in March 2011. Japan highly valued his efforts in supporting and promoting the bilateral and economic relations between Japan and the Philippines.

The Government of Japan extends its sincere congratulations to Honorable Manuel Bamba Villar, Jr., and commends his active role in strengthening the close relationship between Japan and the Philippines. Japan Information and Culture Center