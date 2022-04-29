Four, including Austrian, die as bridge in Bohol collapses

Four people, including an Austrian national, died while at least 23 others were injured after a bridge in Bohol collapsed on Wednesday.

Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung, Bohol provincial police spokesman, said the old Clarin bridge at Barangay Poblacion, Ubos, Loay, Bohol collapsed around 4:18 pm.

The casualities were Michael Ouschan of Austria, Arnes Silos, Emilia Gemina and Epifania Oñada.

The 23 injured were brought to the Loay Health Office.

In a radio interview, Cheung said based on an initial report, the 52 -year-old bridge was loaded with two trucks and several vehicles when it collapsed.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), their personnel in Station Western Bohol with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and some small fishing boat operators conducted search and rescue operations for passengers of the vehicles that fell in the river.

The PCG noted that a total of 12 vehicles including trucks, cars, tricycles, and motorcycles fell in the river during the incident.

As of Thursday, the PCG with some volunteer rescue divers from Panglao continue search and rescue operations. Robina Asido/DMS