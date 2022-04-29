Duterte inaugurates P33 billion Cebu-Cordova Expressway

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday led the inauguration of the P33 billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which is expected to prop up the province’s economy and improve people’s mobility in the Visayas region.

Speaking during the inauguration rites, Duterte congratulated Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp., the local government units of Cebu City and Cordova on the completion of the province’s new iconic landmark.

“Your support for this administration’s goal to boost regional development, provide a comfortable life for every Filipino and realize our vision of a strongly connected nation is truly commendable, while your hard work and dedication to ensure the completion of this monumental task are equally noteworthy,” the President said.

“It is also such an opportune and relevant time to inaugurate the CCLEX as it coincides with the celebration of our ancestors’ victory in Mactan more than 500 years ago. I am glad to see the sheer will and determination of our forebears being resonated in our people today as we open this transport facility to the public,” said Duterte.

Duterte said the state-of-the-art infrastructure will remedy the perennial traffic issues of Metro Cebu, hoping its opening could also result in increased economic productivity, as well as safer and faster mobility of goods and people in the Visayas region.

He also made a renewed commitment to bringing a more comfortable life for all Filipinos through sustainable, safe and reliable infrastructure for better mobility and transport, especially as the country experiences shrinking spaces in urban areas.

“Once again, I assure you that no Filipino will be left behind as we steadfastly and collectively work towards a stronger and a progressive nation,” he said.

Considered an engineering marvel, the 8.9-kilometer CCLEX connects Cordova town in Mactan Island to the South Road properties in Cebu City.

It was built by the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), in partnership with the Municipality of Cordova and City of Cebu. Presidential News Desk