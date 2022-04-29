Duterte will let next administration decide if joint oil exploration with China in Reed Bank will push through

President Rodrigo Duterte will let the next administration decide if a joint oil exploration with China at the Reed Bank at the West Philippine Sea will push through.

"The president said we just leave it to the next administration on what they will do for that exploration," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in an interview with reporters at the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition on Wednesday.

Lorenzana admitted that the suspension was made because Duterte is avoiding possible conflict with China.

"We discussed it with the (Security Justice and Peace Coordinating Council) SJPCC and we think that we will be facing some problems with the objection of the Chinese because this is unilateral. It is us, just us. They are not included here," he said.

"There was this agreement that was signed between the Philippines and China before, which is a joint exploration. (Now it is) unilateral so we are just preventing disputes in the West Philippine Sea," he added.

Oil exploration activities, especially a survey, in the Reed Bank were suspended on April 6 by the SJPCC pending the issuance of the "necessary clearance" to proceed. The Department of Energy appealed to the SJPCC to reconsider the decision and allow the survey.

Lorenzana said even Duterte was wondering why activities resumed recently when its moratorium was lifted in 2020.

"Even the president is wondering why they wait for the last minute before it pushes through. The moratorium was lifted in 2020," he said. Robina Asido/DMS