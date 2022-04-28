JICA optimistic next administration can address issues on infra development

By Robina Asido

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) expressed optimism that the next administration will be able to address issues surrounding infrastructure development in the Philippines.

During the 5th Inter-Agency Infrastructure Flagship Project (IFP) forum in Pasay City, JICA Chief Representative in the Philippines Sakamoto Takema emphasized how Japan supported the public-private partnership (PPP) program of the Philippine government and highlight the "biggest challenge" it faced to "obtain market support."

"I'd like to highlight that the biggest challenge is how to obtain market support, and from this point of view the contract management or timely execution of approved plan. These is very important," he said.

"There are so many Japanese private companies, private contracts. I'm very sorry. I would like to be frank with you. There are so many cases. They are suffering from delays from land acquisition, land handling over, or delay of the payment but I believe the next administration can continue to end, to sort out this matter," he added.

Takema noted the importance of policy "for the sustainable growth" however, he also noted that "the public side cannot cover everything so private sector development is very important."

"How to invite, how to mobilize the private sector. This is the key, and from this point of view trust or a better business environment is very important," he said.

Takema said there are several surveys that reflect the infrastructure situation in the Philippines.

"I have several survey results here. One survey was conducted by one Japanese bank based on that survey. Philippine attraction compared with other countries all over the world is not so high compared with China, India, Vietnam, Thai, Indonesia, the ranking of the Philippines is a little bit low," he said.

"Davos conference annually, based on their surveys, (says) infrastructure development is the most important key for the Philippines development for the future... based on their world government forum survey in terms of infrastructure situation, the Philippines is ranked at 96 among 141," said Takema.

"Based on another survey by the Institute for Management of Development (IMD), this is a Swiss academic institution. Their world competitive ranking 2021 based on that, Philippines infrastructure situation ranked at 59 among 64," he added.

Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Emil Sadain said there are a total of 119 flagship infrastructure projects under the Build, Build, Build program of the government.

"The 119 projects so far we have already completed around 12, seven in 2020, five in 2021 (or 10 of those) another seven are due for completion by mid of these 2022, and about 12 will be completed towards the end of 2023. Meaning 31 projects are in the pipeline for completion towards 2022 December," he said.

"Where are now the 88 other flagship projects, all of these are now in that (budding stage) 35 of these are in construction, we have 10 in that (budding) stage, nine are in the procurement stage, and another nine are in the perfections of the loan for the new projects, while the other 25 are in the pipeline for review and approval by NEDA and preparatory stage. So we are speaking here of the huge funds amounting to about 5.080 trillion pesos to complete the whole 119 projects," he added.

Sadain said the "88 projects of which can be implemented from 2023 onwards will be covered by the transition projects in the coming new administration".

"The core output of this will be given to the Office of the President... and this report is vital that the next administration will ensure better transparency, improve transition to sustainable project implementation," he added. DMS