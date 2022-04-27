DND, Korean power firm sign deal to boost solar power projects

In line with the vision of shifting to sustainable energy resources, the Department of National Defense (DND) and Korea Electrical Safety Corporation (KESCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for solar power projects on April 26 at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo.

The MOU is for the development and implementation of solar panel projects in selected DND facilities throughout the country, including Camp General Macario Peralta Jr, Jamindan, Capiz in Central Visayas and Camp Kibaritan, Kalilangan, Bukidnon in Mindanao, as well as other defense facilities, with initial rated capacity of 50 and 100 megawatts, respectively.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana during his speech expressed his gratitude to KESCO for its generosity and valuable contribution to the country’s renewable energy projects.

“Today’s activity goes hand-in-hand with the global initiative to shift toward green energy and economy to drastically decrease harm against the planet,” Lorenzana said.

The new agreement is in accordance with the existing MOU of the Philippines with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Government of the Republic of Korea (MOTIE-ROK) on the expansion of the renewable energy deployment, which was signed during the state visit of President Rodrigo Duterte on June 4, 2018.

“To strengthen the energy competitiveness of the Philippines, we hope that both governments will join together to continue to support with the success of this partnership,” Jihyun Park, president of KESCO said.

KESCO is a government corporation under the MOTIE-ROK in Seoul. DND