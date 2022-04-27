''Bongbong'' leads Robredo two weeks before election: survey

Support for the presidential bid of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appears to have grown modestly during the official campaign period while support for Vice President Ma. Leonor Robredo’s campaign remains static, according to the latest pre-election survey conducted by PUBLiCUS between April 19-21.

Fifty-seven percent of the 1,500 registered Filipino voters who participated in the Pahayag National Tracker: April asurvey chose Marcos as their presidential bet.

“Marcos is the only presidential candidate who has notched a statistically significant increase in voter preference during the campaign period. He has gained 5 percent over the past two months after notching an initial preference share of 52 percent on our February survey,” said Aureli Sinsuat, executive director of PUBLiCUS, on the April 25 episode of the Pahayag election report.

In contrast, Sinsuat noted that Robredo’s presidential preference numbers have consistently hovered between 20 to 23 percent on the six pre-election surveys conducted by PUBLiCUS between October 2021 and the third week of April 2022. Twenty one percent said they would vote for Robredo on the latest survey.

“Based on our numbers, Marcos now leads Robredo by 36 percent moving into the final two weeks of the campaign period,” Sinsuat added.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio also continues to lead the vice presidential race according to the most recent PUBLiCUS survey, earning 59 percent of the vote among respondents.

Sinsuat noted that Duterte-Carpio has also notched a significant five percent increase in voter preference since the second week of February when she earned a preference share of 54 percent.

Senator Francis Pangilinan and Senate President Vicente Sotto III are statistically tied for second place after notching preference shares of 15 percent and 9 percent, respectively. Duterte-Carpio leads Pangilinan by 44% on the April 19 to 21 survey.

PAHAYAG National Tracker: April is an independent and non-commissioned nationwide purposive sampling survey conducted by PUBLiCUS between April 19 to 21, 2022.

The 1,500 respondents who participated in the survey were randomly drawn by the Singapore office of American firm PureSpectrum from its market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos.

The nationwide margin of error is +/- 3 percent. The margin of error is +/- ~7 percent in NCR and +/- 6 percent in other regional groupings. PUBLiCUS Asia