PNP to deploy more personnel to ensure safe elections

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to deploy more personnel to ensure safe and peaceful conduct of the national election on May 9.

"The total number is over 40,000 but we will increase that this week and next week. Our admin personnel who haven;t avail the absentee voting this April 27, 28, 29, they are for deployment in the area where they will vote," PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos, said in an ambush interview at Camp Crame on Monday.

"Our initial number is 16,000 personnel who are undergoing training, we recalled them on April 6. They already completed their orientation, the 16,000 plus are also for deployment. So our policemen on the ground will increase come D-Day," he added.

Carlos said the PNP started its deployment in areas of concern in the previous month.

"Since March we have already started our deployment, these are areas with high possibility to have intense political rivalries. So that is what we are monitoring," he said.

"We add a platoon of police to the southernmost part of the Bondoc Peninsula because it is far to prevent any untoward incident in Mulanay, San Andres down San Narcisco. The big area is Catanauan but we want them on the southern part of Bondoc Peninsula," he added.

In a radio interview on Sunday, Carlos said security preparations of the PNP for the upcoming elections are all set. Robina Asido/DMS