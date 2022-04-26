Foreign Minister Hayashi meets Finance Secretary Dominguez

On April 25, Hayashi Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, met with Carlos Dominguez, Secretary of Finance of the Republic of the Philippines, during his visit to Japan for about 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. The overview of the talk is as follows:

At the outset, Minister Hayashi expressed gratitude for Secretary Dominguez’ contribution as the Philippine Co-chair of the Japan–Philippines High Level Joint Committee on Infrastructure Development and Economic Cooperation. Minister Hayashi stated his intention to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines as Strategic Partners toward the realization of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” based on the recognition that free and open international order based on the rule of law is essential amid numerous challenges such as unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

The two ministers welcomed the finalization and publication of the Subic Bay Regional Development Master Plan, which is conducive to the enhancement of connectivity and coast guard capabilities. Minister Hayashi expressed his resolve to continue close coordination in the realms of infrastructure development, including the Philippine Coast Guard’s new facility in Subic Bay, response to COVID-19, and socioeconomic assistance for Mindanao.

In response, Dominguez expressed his deep appreciation for Japan’s expeditious fulfillment of the development master plan, which contributes to economic development of the Subic Bay area, Japan’s support to the “Build, Build, Build” large-scale infrastructure development programme of the Duterte administration by way of fast and sure assistance through public and private finances, as well as Japan’s assistance in terms of Philippines’ response to COVID-19. Dominguez also touched on the recent liberalization of restrictions on foreign investment to the Philippines, and expressed his hope toward further broadening avenues of cooperation with Japan.

The two ministers discussed cooperation in the field of economic security, and concurred on strengthening cooperation in response to issues of safety and reliability of critical infrastructure as well as economic coercion.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. Hayashi pointed out that Russia’s

aggression against Ukraine constitutes an outright violation of international law and jeopardizes the foundation of international order that encompasses Asia. In response, Dominguez expressed grave concern about the situation in Ukraine, stated that the Philippines have voted in favour of relevant resolutions and expressed condemnation at the United Nations General Assembly, and conveyed his wish to coordinate with Japan in light of impacts such as price increase in the Philippines. Embassy of Japan-Press