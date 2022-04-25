BJMP says no active COVID-19 cases since March 27

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) continues to maintain a record of no COVID-19 cases among persons deprived of liberty and personnel since late March.

Data from the Directorate for Health Service of the Jail Bureau shows the last active single case among PDL with COVID-19 was recorded on March 27.

BJMP chief Jail Director Allan Iral is hoping that this would continue in the next coming months.

Iral urged all personnel in 475 district, city, and municipal jails nationwide to continue the strict implementation of minimum public health protocols.

The BJMP is also exerting efforts to vaccinate all the inmates under its care with COVID-19 vaccines.

"As of yesterday, a total of 126, 747 persons deprived of liberty, or 96.77 percent out of the 130, 972 jail population already received COVID-19 jabs. Of the 126, 747 persons deprived of liberty vaccinated, 116,895 received their first dose, 112, 044 completed their second dose, and 9,852 were inoculated with a single dose vaccine," said BJMP.

"Meanwhile, 89,433 persons deprived of liberty or 68.28 percent of the jail population had received their booster shot against COVID-19," it added.

It also stated that as of yesterday, 18, 593 or 99.76 percent of the 18,638 active personnel of the BJMP were vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Of the 18, 593 personnel vaccinated, 17,812 already received their first dose, 17, 707 completed their second dose, and 781 were inoculated with a single dose vaccine

Meanwhile, 14,183 personnel or 76.10 percent had received their booster shot," it said. Robina Asido/DMS