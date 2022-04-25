Second boosters for 700,000 immunocompromised persons start Monday

Nearly 700,000 immunocompromised individuals may start getting their second booster shots against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday.

"We have an estimate of 690,000 immunocompromised individuals that have already received their third doses," said National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) head Myrna Cabotaje in a television interview.

"For the first day, we have an estimated 7,000 to 13,000 projected to have their second boosters," said Cabotaje.

Cabotaje said they have done the orientation for vaccination centers.

"We have finished the guidelines. We are already conducting the orientation. Many are waiting for this all over the country," said Cabotaje.

Identified as immunocompromised individuals are those in immunodeficiency state; with HIV; have active cancer or malignancy; are transplant recipients; undergoing steroid treatment; patients with poor prognosis and bed-ridden patients; and other conditions of immunodeficiency as certified by a physician. DMS