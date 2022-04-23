PNPA graduates asked to help ensure peaceful May 9 polls

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday led the 43rd Commencement Exercises of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 2022, and called on the new graduates to help ensure peaceful and orderly May 9 national and local elections.

“As this graduation comes at a crucial juncture in our country’s history in the form of the coming national elections, I enjoin you, as members of the PNP, to ensure clean and safe elections and adhere to the value of professionalism and non-partisanship while we tread in this complex and divisive political landscape,” Duterte said in his address during the event at the Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite.

“I assure everybody that there will always be honest and clean elections. Kasabay na tayo diyan sa lahat, ‘yung oath of office ninyo it is included there, lahat tayo. Pang-gobyerno talaga ‘yan,” he added, insisting his neutrality in this year’s election season.

Congratulating the graduates and their families, the President urged them to sustain the same level of courage, determination and passion in the performance of their duty as the newest officers of the PNP, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

“Always be reminded that the core of your profession is, and will always be, the welfare of our people,” he stressed.

He likewise thanked the PNP for being at the forefront in the fight against illegal drugs, crime and terrorism over the past six years, noting while the war with lawlessness is far from over, the administration made great strides in improving the crime situation in the country.

At the same time, he said PNP and its allied services have also played a key role in maintaining peace and order and in enforcing the rule of law during emergencies, disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the present challenges, he said the administration has undertaken efforts to modernize the organization with the procurement of vehicles, aircrafts, and equipment to provide it with the necessary support.

Duterte expressed hope that these initiatives will continue beyond his term with the interest of boosting the police force’s capability of responding to the demands of the times.

“I likewise encourage the fresh graduates to be key players in the modernization of the force. You must maintain professionalism for you will soon take over its leadership and will be the role models of future Filipino law enforcers,” he said.

Alab-Kalis, which stands for “Alagad ng Batas na Kakalinga sa Sinilangang Bayan”, has 229 graduating cadets.

Of this year’s graduates, 206 will join the PNP, 12 will serve at the BJMP, and 11 graduates have chosen the BFP.

Police Cadet Ernie Padernilla, who hails from Passi City, Iloilo, is the valedictorian in this year’s PNPA Commencement Exercises. Presidential News Desk