Philippines, Japan eyeing agreements to enhance security, defense cooperation

By Robina Asido

The Philippines and Japan are eyeing agreements to further enhance security and defense cooperation.

In a recent interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko emphasized the importance of having a legal framework to facilitate reciprocal visits between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF).

"We have been facilitating reciprocal visits to know each other. If we have the legal framework, we can promote much more frequent, more in-depth, joint drills, joint exercises and reciprocal visits," he said.

Koshikawa said the reciprocal access agreement is like a visiting forces agreement (VFA).

"(In relationship with the AFP of PH) SDF is currently focusing on humanitarian disaster relief ... and just communications, or passage exercise," he said

He said Japan is also looking into an "acquisition and cross-servicing agreement (ACSA)" for the mutual use of supplies and services between the two sides.

"Another is treaty agreement which facilitates mutual usage of supplies and services...providing fuel from one side to the other," he said.

Koshikawa said so far Japan only has reciprocal access agreement with one country while they have ACSAs with several states.

"So far we have this 1rst reciprocal access agreement. We have it with Australia... this is like a visiting force agreement. Another is ACSA, this is an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement we have (with) several countries so (these are) two agreements we have in mind," he said.

It can be recalled during the recent Japan-Philippines Foreign and Defense ministerial meeting in Tokyo, the defense and foreign affairs chiefs of Philippine and Japan agreed to stay considering further enhancement of security cooperation, including exercises between SDF and AFP.

A joint statement released by the Department of National Defense (DND) stated that "the Ministers resolved to increase the defense capabilities of their own countries, and further strengthen overall defense relations through defense capacity and capability building, reciprocal port calls/ship visits, transfer of more defense equipment and technology, and continuous cooperation on previously-transferred defense equipment."

"The Ministers concurred to start considering ways to further enhance and facilitate cooperation such as exercises between Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including frameworks to facilitate their reciprocal visits as well as reciprocal provision of supplies and services in the 1eld of logistical support," it added.

The ministerial meeting was participated by Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa, Minister of Defense of Japan Kishi Nobuo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr., and Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana. DMS