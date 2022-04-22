Robredo ''highly competent'' to lead in post-COVID recovery: former BSP deputy governor

“Gusto natin ng lider na responsible at maabilidad, 'yung kayang mag-budget ng pera sa tahanan at pagkasyahin ang maliit na halaga para sa maghapong gastos ng pamilya.”

This is how former Bangko Sentral Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo described the competence shown by Vice President Leni Robredo in helping people during the pandemic even with the meager resources of her office.

Her ability “to do with less is the leadership the country needs as it recovers from the pandemic while saddled with a huge deficit,” said Guinigundo.

“She was able to maximize the Office of the Vice President’s allocation to fund an operation truly national in scope,” Guinigundo said, adding that Robredo's accomplishments were supported by a “catalog of resibos” that shows various projects across the country.

Recalling projects she had done in a province or a town, even in remote areas like Ayutaya in Palawan, has been a feature of Robredo’s speeches during her sorties.

Guinigundo said the vice president has no qualms “rolling up her sleeves” to accomplish something for the people, even if it meant she would be inconvenienced.

“Si VP Leni 'yung leader na sasabay sayo sa bus o magmo-motor para lamang makarating sa mga lugar na kailangan ng tulong," he said. "Hindi yung leader na magde-demand ng first class seat sa eroplano dahil hindi sanay sa economy.”

Guinigundo said the fact that the vice president outperformed agencies with huge allocations is “a skill set we need in the post-COVID era” when the cost of reconstruction dwarfs tax collection.

“The next president must be able to judiciously utilize scarce resources,” said Guinigundo, adding that among the candidates for president “Robredo is the only one with executive experience to make every peso count.”

He said the country is entering an era when a COVID-hit economy will not be able to contribute revenues that can substantially finance a national budget that addresses the needs of people.

Guinigundo said a Robredo presidency will provide “the necessary ingredients to kick start the economy.”

“One, she will inspire market confidence. She will attract investors who will be lured that an economist is at the helm,” he said. “They will see her as both fair to labor, capital and consumers.”

“Robredo is a stark contrast to her rival, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, who has tax delinquency and plunder charges hanging over his head," said Guinigundo.

“The vice president’s anti-corruption stance will assure taxpayers that what they pay will not be stolen or wasted,” he said.

"Meron syang seal of good housekeeping, habang ‘yung isa hinahabol ng BIR,” said Guinigundo.

“Para kay Juan de la Cruz, mas panatag sya magbayad ng tamang buwis kasi nakakaseguro sya na maibabalik sa kanya sa pamamagitan ng tamang serbisyo at magandang proyekto,” he said. VP Leni Media Bureau