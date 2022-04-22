224 persons dead, 144 missing from ''Agaton'': NDRRMC

A total of 224 persons were reported dead with 140 missing due to Tropical Storm ''Agaton'' by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday.

Eastern Visayas, where some areas in Leyte were hard hit by landslide, accounted for 202 deaths, NDRRMC said in its report.

All of the missing persons were located in Eastern Visayas.

But NDRRMC said 206 deaths, including 201 in Eastern Visayas, and the 140 missing persons are still being validated.

Persons affected by Tropical Storm ''Agaton'' reached 2, 081, 011 out of which 109, 518 are inside evacuation centers while 66, 276 are outside evacuation centers.

Crop damage was estimated at P257 million while damage to infrastructure was placed at P6.9 billion. DMS