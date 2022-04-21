Entry of MNLF, MILF members into the PNP: A major leap in achieving long-lasting peace in Mindanao

COTABATO CITY — From former warriors to peacekeepers.

This will be the journey that around 11,000 certified members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) will be taking as they prepare for the qualifying exams that will enable them to join the country’s police force.

To facilitate the entry of these MILF and MNLF members into Philippine National Policy (PNP), the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government, in partnership with the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and PNP, held a two-day orientation workshop here for MILF and MNLF commanders.

The orientation focused on the guidelines the applicants must comply with the Philippine National Police (PNP), as well as the requirements they need to submit for them to take the National Police Commission’s (Napolcom) Special Qualifying Eligibility Examination (NSQEE) slated on May 29.

“Napag-usapan na kailangan na pagsama-samahin ang mga representatives ng MILF at MNLF sa ganitong pagkakataon para sa inyo mismo maipaliwanag at kayo mismo ang makarinig kung paano ang proseso sa pagpasok sa kapulisan,” explained BARMM General Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba.

Dumama-Alba highlighted the crucial role of the MILF and MNLF commanders in the successful entry of the applicants into the PNP, describing the recruitment process as a “historical one in the BARMM.”

According to the National Police Commission - BARMM Regional Director Randy Babao, the entry of the MILF and MNLF members into the PNP is “a big leap in achieving a long-lasting peace in Mindanao.”

Babao noted that some of the Napolcom eligibility requirements were adjusted “to adopt measures to ensure that only legitimate members of the MILF and MNLF will benefit from the special qualifying exam.”

Evangeline Almirante, director for Planning and Research Service, said “5,060 successful examinees will be granted eligibility for temporary appointment as patrolman or patrolwoman of the PNP.”

The BARMM government and the Napolcom signed on April 7 an agreement for qualified MILF and MNLF members to take the Special Qualifying Eligibility Examination (NSQEE).

After signing the MOA, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim created an ad hoc office headed by Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua that will provide administrative support in the application process set by the Napolcom.

In a previous statement, Ebrahim commended the Intergovernmental Relations Body Technical Working Group (IGRB-TWG) on its efforts to realize the provision in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) allowing the MILF and MNLF to join PNP.

The BOL is the enabling law of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) that defines the requirements that MILF and MNLF members must comply with to gain entry into the PNP.

Article 11, Section 2, Paragraph 3 of the BOL stipulates that:

“To facilitate entry into the PNP of MILF and MNLF members from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the age, height and educational attainment requirements may be waived by the Napolcom, subject to existing rules and regulations: Provided, That such shall be availed of within a period of five years from ratification of this Organic Law: Provided, further, That the requirement of educational attainment shall be complied within fifteen years from their entry: Provided, finally, That their ranks and grades shall be subject to existing laws, rules and regulations governing the PNP.”

“After three years of the transition period, we are happy that we are finally taking the first step into making this provision a reality,” Ebrahim said.

Meanwhile, 51-year-old Abdulmuiz Bansil, representative of the 106 Base Command in Sultan Kudarat, said that he is looking forward to going back to his community and explaining to his comrades and family members how they can qualify for the NSQEE.

“..100% na pag nakapasa sila sa Napolcom, at mas lalo na pag naging pulis na sila, matutulungan nila ang kani-kanilang mga community na maaring ‘yung hindi masyadong peaceful, dahil magkakaroon na ng policing, magiging mapayapa na,” Bansil shared who has been a member of the MILF since 1985.

The following are the general requirements for taking the NSQEE:

A citizen of the Philippines;

Bonafide membership in the MILF or MNLF: To prove this, a certificate from the chairpersons of the MILF and MNLF is required;

Diplomas or Certificate certifying completion of at least four (4) years of high school education from secondary school under the previous four-year high school program or junior high school under the K to 12 Basic Education Program or its Alternative Learning System (ALS) Accreditation and Equivalency Program recognized by the Department of Education (DepEd) or by the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE);

Must not be less than 20 or more than 34 years of age (must present a Certificate of Live Birth authenticated by the Philippine Statistics Authority, or issued by the local civil registrar, or affidavit of two (2) disinterested persons; and

For male applicants, he must be at least 1.57 meters in height, and for female applicants, at least 1.52 meters. In height waivers for cultural minorities, male applicants must be at least 1.52 meters tall while female applicants must be at least 1.45 meters. Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity