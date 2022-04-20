Sta. Romana, Philippine envoy to China, passes away

Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, the Philippines' ambassador to China, passed away, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday.

DFA did not disclose details of the death of the 74-year-old Sta. Romana, the former Beijing bureau chief for ABC News.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the Palace is saddened with the death of Sta. Romana. ''We pay tribute to Ambassador Sta. Romana for his work in strengthening Philippine-China relations. Our thoughts and prayers to the Sta. Romana family,'' said Andanar.

'' It is with the inconsolable grief of the Secretary and the profoundest sadness that the Department of Foreign Affairs announces the demise of Philippine Ambassador to China, His Excellency Jose Santiago 'Chito' Sta. Romana,'' the DFA said in a statement.

''Under his distinguished tenure, Philippine-China relations flourished despite differences; indeed they flowered all the more in maturity and were deeply strengthened. We honor his important legacy of selfless service to the Filipino in the most challenging foreign post,'' the DFA said.

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing is coordinating with the Chinese authorities in effecting the immediate repatriation of Sta. Romana’s remains.

Sta. Romana, who was appointed ambassador by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 2016 ''in recognition of his deep knowledge of China’s history and people.'' DMS