Tourism chief says Boracay exceeded limits in accomodating visitors

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Boracay will be given a warning by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for accomodating too many tourists during the Holy Week.

The DILG warning will be given to the local government unit of Malay, Aklan.

Romulo said Boracay's carrying capacity is 21,000 but they went to 22,519.

''This is alarming. They give QR codes so they know how many are there,'' said Romulo in an interview with dzBB. ''They should be more responsible.''

Romulo said the threat of COVID-19 is still present.

On Monday night, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire counseled people who came from crowded events during the weekend to monitor their condition for five to seven days. Vergeire said they should wear face masks even inside their homes . DMS