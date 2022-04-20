Search, rescue and retrieval operations stopped in two areas in Baybay: official

Search, rescue and retrieval operations in two landslide-hit areas in Baybay, Leyte were halted due to dangers faced by rescuers while those in municipality of Abuyog will end today.

Lord Byron Torrecarrion, regional Office of Civil Defense director, told dzBB Tuesday this was decided in a meeting last night.

''We will terminate only in a few areas like (barangay) Mailhi and Bunga. Abuyog, we will continue opeations today. It will be the last day of operations,'' said Torrecarion.

Torrecarrion said operations in Kantagnos, one of the hardest-hit barangays in Baybay will continue.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 175 persons died from Tropical Storm ''Agaton'', with 156 recorded in Eastern Visayas. the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said. Around 110 persons were missing, with 104 in Eastern Visayas.

Although a boy was found inside a refrigerator in Katagnos, GMA News Online reported, chances of finding a survivor are ''very slim''.

Torrecarrion said Baybay City passed a resolution declaring Barangay Kantagnos unsuitable for habitation. A team from the Mines and Geosciences Board said three areas in Abuyog were found to be suspectible for landslides. DMS