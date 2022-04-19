Robredo gains but ''Bongbong'' still ahead in OCTA pre-election survey

Vice President Leni Robredo gained seven percentage points to climb to 22 percent but former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr still held a commanding lead of 32 percentage points in the presidential pre-election survey of OCTA Research.

Marcos' running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio continues to show the way in the vice presidential poll.

In its April 2-6 survey with a sample size of 1,200 which was released Sunday night, Marcos had 57 percent followed by Robredo with 22 percent. Marcos had 55 percent while Robredo got 15 percent in OCTA's Feb. 12-17 survey.

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso was third with nine percent from 11 percent in the last OCTA poll.

Asked if it is statistically impossible for Robredo to catch up, OCTA Research Fellow Guido David replied in a Facebook private message: ''If basing it on surveys, it looks difficult given that there are only 20 days left.''

The number of undecided went down from six percent in February 12-17 to one percent in April 2 to 6.

Philippine national and local elections will be held on May 9.

Senator Manny Pacquiao was fourth with seven percent from 10 percent. Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr. fifth with four percent, up from three percent. Former Presidential Spokesperson Ernie Abella was sixth with one percent.

Duterte-Carpio had 57 percent, with Senate President Vicente Sotto III in second with 23 percent. Senator Francis Pangilinan had 12 percent for third place.

Marcos led Robredo across all areas and economic classes. In OCTA's survey Marcos logged 51 percent in the ABC classes, 59 percent in Class D and 44 percent in Class E.

Robredo had 28 percent in the ABC class, 20 percent in Class D and 33 percent in Class E.

In the senatorial race, composing the magic 12 in OCTA's survey were broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, Senator Migz Zubiri, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, actor Robin Padilla, former Vice President Jojo Binay, Senator Joel Villanueva, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and former Senator JV Estrada. DMS